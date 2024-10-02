Congress' Nyay Yatra concludes in Raipur; Sachin Pilot slams BJP over law and order in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Oct 2 (IANS) The Congress party’s Nyay Yatra in Chhattisgarh concluded on Wednesday in Raipur, marking the end of a series of protests focussed on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and the Baloda Bazar violence incident.

The Nyay Yatra, led by state Congress Committee President, Deepak Baij, saw the participation of prominent Congress leaders, including Chhattisgarh incharge Sachin Pilot, former Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Singhdeo, and Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant.

The protests were triggered by the violent clashes that occurred in Baloda bazar on June 10, when the Satnami community demonstrated against the demolition of a religious structure. The unrest led to the torching of a government office and over 150 vehicles.

This demonstration was in response to the desecration of the community's sacred symbol, the 'Jaitakham,' at Girodpuri Dham, which had been vandalised by unknown assailants in May.

The Satnami community is a major Scheduled Caste group in Chhattisgarh and draws its inspiration from Baba Ghasidas, the founder of the sect. His teachings hold significant social and political influence in the region. Given the community’s importance, the incident has intensified political tensions in the state.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Sachin Pilot sharply criticised the BJP-led government, stating that the administration had failed on multiple fronts, particularly in maintaining law and order.

"We want to be the voice of the people and awaken the government," Pilot said, adding that marginalised sections like the poor, farmers, Dalits, and tribals were feeling increasingly exploited under the current regime.

He further remarked, "The BJP is in power, yet they continue to make accusations instead of taking action. The Central government in Delhi holds complete control, while the local administration in Raipur seems helpless. It is the constitutional duty of the government to provide security to every citizen."

Highlighting recent events, Pilot mentioned, "From the violence in Baloda Bazar to the rise in Maoist activities and rampant looting, citizens are living in fear. The responsibility lies squarely with the government, and through this Yatra, we are trying to wake them up."

