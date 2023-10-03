Congress’ new thinking will do grave injustice to South India: PM

Nizamabad (Telangana), Oct 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Congress party’s new thinking of rights in proportion to population will do grave injustice to South India and backstab the minorities.

Addressing a public meeting here, he launched a bitter attack on the Congress in the backdrop of the caste survey in Bihar, saying that poor are the biggest caste in the country and their welfare and development is real social justice.

A day after Bihar government released the report on caste survey, Modi came down heavily on the Congress, alleging that it has come out with a new slogan ‘jitni abadi utna haq’ to grab power.

Modi asked Congress to declare whether it is against minorities and South India.

“Their new thinking will do grave injustice to South India and it will also backstab the minorities,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing discussion in the country on delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, he said that wherever the population is less, the number of seats comes down and wherever the population is more, the number of seats go up.

“All states in South India helped the country in population control. The Congress' new slogan means it wants to bring down the number of MP seats in South India. Will South India accept this? Will South India forgive the Congress,” he asked.

Alleging that the Congress is playing games to do injustice to South India, he asked the constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc to question the Congress.

The Prime Minister said that the poor are the biggest needy section in the country.

“If there is a biggest caste in India, they are the poor. Serving them, working for their welfare and their development is the real social justice,” he said.

Claiming that his government worked for the welfare of the poor for the last nine years, he cited Niti Aayog’s report that in five years, 13.5 crore people came out of poverty.

“For me, if there is one biggest caste in the country, it’s the poor. If we remove the poor out of poverty, nobody can stop a country from becoming a developed nation. This is Modi’s dream and this is Modi’s guarantee,” he added.

