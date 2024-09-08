Congress & NC oppose Ram Temple, public won’t forgive them: RP Singh

Jammu, Sep 8 (IANS) The political rhetoric is intensifying ahead of the J&K Assembly elections, with leaders from various political parties making bold claims about their prospects in the upcoming polls as there are allegations and counter-allegations from across various political quarters during election speeches.

Amid all the raging political debate on one issue or the other, BJP national spokesperson R.P. Singh on Sunday slammed the National Conference (NC) for allegedly trying to divert public attention from core issues by making statements against the Ram Temple.

Singh argued that this is not surprising given the historical stance of the party (Congress) they (NC) are allied with on the Ram Temple issue.

"Congress and NC have opposed the Ram Temple. Their intention is to reinstate Article 370. Will they eliminate terrorism from Kashmir or exacerbate it? Will they provide jobs to the families of terrorists? Will they pardon stone pelters? They need to answer these questions," Singh asserted.

He further came down heavily on the NC and Congress saying that the two parties termed the execution of Afzal Guru as a wrong move. Labelling them as parties that are distracting the people of J&K from fundamental issues, Singh claimed that their statements are a result of their anticipated defeat in the Assembly elections and are a strategy to polarize votes.

"The public will not forgive these attempts and will teach them a lesson in the elections," he said.

Reacting to the PDP's manifesto, BJP state president Ravinder Raina accused the NC and PDP of intending to incite violence in J&K.

"The NC, PDP, and Congress apparently want the sounds of bombs, bullets, and grenades to continue in Jammu and Kashmir," Raina said.

He praised the current state of peace in J&K, highlighting that there are no stone-pelting, no strikes and that people from all communities—Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians—are living harmoniously. Raina suggested that this peaceful situation might be unsettling for the NC, PDP, and Congress.

