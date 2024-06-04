Congress-led alliance leads on 11 seats in Rajasthan

Jaipur, June 4 (IANS) Congress-led alliance is leading on 11 seats in Rajasthan out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

While Congress is leading on eight seats, its alliance partners RLP, CPI-M and Bharatiya Tribal Party candidates are also leading on the three seats each.

The BJP, which had won all the Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, has won one seat so far while it is leading on 13 seats.

Congress candidate from Barmer Lok Sabha seat, Umedaram Beniwal, is also leading which is considered to be the toughest seat and it saw a high voter turnout as compared to the 2019 polls.

Election Commission officials have confirmed the win of BJP candidate Manju Sharma who won from Jaipur Lok Sabha seat by more than three lakh votes by defeating her rival Pratap Singh Khachriyawas from Congress.

Union Minister Arjunram Meghwaln is leading from the Bikaner seat with 54,475 votes while BJP’s Rao Rajendra Singh is leading with 5,896 votes in the Jaipur Rural seat.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav is leading in the Alwar seat with 48,102 votes and Bhagirath Chaudhary is leading from Ajmer.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekahwat is leading from Jodhpur with 90,724 votes, Dushyant Singh, son of former CM Vasundhara Raje is leading with 36,6493 votes, Bhilwara’ Damodar Agarwal is leading with 35,3665, Udaipur MLA Vishvapratap wife Mahima Kumar is winning from Rajsamand with 38,9992 votes, CP Joshi, BJP state president is leading from Chhittorgarh with 35,7747 votes while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is leading with 41,315 votes.

Lumbaram from Jalore seat is leading with 20,1501 votes leaving his rival Congress’ Vaibhav Gehlot trailing. Vaibhav is the son of Ashok Gehlot, former CM, of Rajasthan.

BJP’s Mannalal Rawat is leading with 25,7383 votes leaving the Congress candidate Tarachand Meena trailing.

Congress candidate from Churu Rahul Kaswan said: “The entire Congress team worked together. There was an undercurrent in the public. We already knew that the results would be in our favour. The public has understood and voted against the people like 'Kaka' (Rajendra Rathore).”

