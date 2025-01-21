Congress leaders prepared to sacrifice lives for people, equality & democracy: Priyanka Gandhi

Belagavi, Jan 21 (IANS) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that her party leaders are prepared to sacrifice lives for people, equality and democracy.

“We are ready to sacrifice our lives for the people, equality, and democracy. Our heritage is one of sacrifice. We have never written apology letters from prison,” said Priyanka Gandhi while addressing the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ convention in Belagavi on Tuesday, commemorating the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi taking over as the President of Congress.

She appealed to the public, “Do not allow anyone to cast aspersions on the Constitution. Take a pledge not to tolerate any insult to Ambedkar or the Constitution. Protect it with the same dedication as you derive protection from it. Resolve to give your life, if necessary, to preserve the Constitution.”

Priyanka told the gathering that her brother, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, could not attend the event due to illness.

“Rahul Gandhi has launched a relentless struggle for the people and the nation, fighting every day. The BJP fears him because of his commitment. Whenever he stands up to speak, they disrupt the proceedings of the Lok Sabha,” she stated.

She accused the government of fearing Rahul Gandhi because he speaks truth.

“Numerous cases have been filed against him by the ED in Maharashtra, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, but Rahul Gandhi will not be intimidated. I won’t be intimidated either. Our struggle is for the truth, rooted in the principles of the Indian Constitution,” she said.

“I am proud to be here in Belagavi—a land revered across the nation. For Congress leaders and workers, it is a sacred place. Lokamanya Tilak launched the ‘Home Rule’ movement here, and Mahatma Gandhi assumed the presidency of the Congress party 100 years ago in this city. I saw a powerful image at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha of Akkamahadevi standing before Basavanna in the Anubhava Mantapa, known as the world’s first parliament. This symbolises the deeply rooted democracy of this region,” she said.

Priyanka said that the foundations of democracy and women’s equality were laid much earlier in this land, forming the basis for the freedom struggle.

“Mahatma Gandhi fought for independence with truth and nonviolence. Unlike other revolutions, where bloodshed followed the collapse of kingdoms, our independence struggle was unique as it was achieved through the path of truth and non-violence,” she said.

She said that Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and B.R. Ambedkar fought for independence without resorting to violence, adding that they pursued truth through non-violence.

“Once independence was achieved, the Constitution came into force. The Constitution is not just a book; it is the ‘raksha kavach’ (protective shield) of the people. Ambedkar, the messiah of Adivasis, Dalits, and Muslims, ensured people were given the right to vote and hold the government accountable,” she said.

Priyanka also criticised the current government, stating that no Union Home Minister has ever insulted Ambedkar in Parliament.

“Claiming that independence wasn’t achieved in 1947 is an insult to our freedom fighters. This is happening because a parallel ideology opposed to people’s interests has emerged in the country,” she said.

She also highlighted Ambedkar’s advocacy for women’s equality, noting that his effigies were burned for the cause.

Priyanka accused the BJP of attempting to change the Constitution and weaken democratic institutions.

“The attack on our country’s basic ideologies and diversity began with BJP’s ‘Samvidhan Samiksha’ after coming to power. They have weakened social justice, the judiciary, and institutions like SEBI. They protect criminals involved in crimes against women in BJP-ruled states and have altered labour laws,” she charged.

She criticised the government’s handling of agricultural laws, stating, “They repealed the new farm laws only during elections. Around 700 farmers sacrificed their lives during the protests. Farmers today face grave crises, with suicides over small loans while the government waives Rs. 17 lakh crore for corporates.”

She alleged that efforts are being made to end reservation policies, weaken democracy, and incite divisions among the people.

Priyanka also urged people to recognise the Constitution as their greatest asset, empowering them with rights to education, food, and justice.

“Nothing is more important than protecting the Constitution,” she stressed.

