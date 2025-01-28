Congress leader suicide: Priyanka Gandhi assures all support to family

Wayanad, Jan 28 (IANS) Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday arrived at the house of veteran Congress leader NM Vijayan and his son who committed suicide on December 27 last year.

Vijayan and his son were found dead at their home, with a suicide note alleging that funds collected from various candidates for appointments in cooperative banks had been misappropriated.

The note named Congress leaders, including local party legislator I.C. Balakrishnan, district Congress president N.D.Appachan, and senior leader K.K. Gopinathan, as recipients of these funds and mentioned about loans he had taken to repay the misused amounts.

Priyanka spent about 25 minutes at the house, where another son of Vijayan and his family reside. After she left their house, Vijayan’s son said Priyanka had told us that she would extend full support to the family.

“She has assured the party will take care of the financial commitments. She asked us about all the things and we have told her everything,” said Vijayan’s son while his wife said that Priyanka had informed us that the Congress party has appointed a commission and she has assured all the things will be looked into and settled.

“She was very supportive and she has clearly understood our concerns and said she will be with the family,” told Vijayan’s daughter-in-law. Priyanka’s visit has come after the Kerala Police in Kalpetta, on January 25, recorded the arrest of Balakrishnan in the alleged suicide abetment case of Vijayan and his son.

While Balakrishnan is the first accused in the case, Appachan and KK Gopinathan, the other accused were arrested and released on bail last week. All three leaders had secured anticipatory bail in this case on January 18.

The suicide note addressed to Congress leaders, instructed Vijayan's other son, Vijesh, to deliver it to the Wayanad district police chief after 10 days and it was after that the police took up the case very strongly.

