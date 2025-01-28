Anurag Saikia calls composing music for ‘Bada Naam Karenge’, a ‘nostalgic and creatively enriching journey’

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Music composer Anurag Saikia, who is known for his work on ‘Panchayat’, has said that composing music for the upcoming streaming series ‘Bada Naam Karenge’ was a nostalgic and creatively enriching journey for him.

The series teases a musical celebration with melodies that promise to strike a chord with viewers everywhere. The show features three tracks composed by Anurag. His collaboration with director Palash Vaswani, following their success with the much-loved Gullak theme, adds emotional depth and nostalgia to the music of the show.

The series' soundtrack comprises ‘Aap Nazar Aaye’, ‘Kaafi Hain Na’, and the title track ‘Bada Naam Karenge’.

For the first time, Anurag has teamed up with Rajshri Productions, crafting a soundtrack that blends timeless charm with a contemporary Gen Z twist.

Reflecting on his collaboration with Rajshri Productions, Anurag Saikia shared, “Composing music for Bada Naam Karenge has been a beautifully nostalgic and creatively enriching journey. Rajshri Productions’ timeless classics have defined love and family for generations and weaving that essence into a soundscape that resonates with the newer generation was exciting”.

The series boasts a stellar cast, including Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey, and Bhavesh Babani, among others.

He further mentioned, “Reuniting with Palash Vaswani was like rekindling an old spark, and I hope the music carries the depth of timeless love while wrapping the audience in the warmth of familiarity and belonging”.

With its soul-stirring music, heartfelt performances, and themes of love, roots, and self-discovery, ‘Bada Naam Karenge’ promises to leave a lasting impression on the audience. ‘Bada Naam Karenge’ is set to stream from February 7 on Sony LIV.

