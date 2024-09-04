Congress leader alleges Kerala ADGP was interlocutor between CM and RSS

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 4 (IANS) After ruling front legislator P.V. Anvar alleged that ADG of Kerala Police M.R. Ajith Kumar was involved in some shady deals, the Leader of Opposition in Assembly, V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday claimed that the top cop was an "interlocutor between the RSS and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan".

“All of you can check and the CCTV visuals are also there. Ajith Kumar after discarding his official car arrived at a hotel in Thrissur in May last year and had a one-hour-long meeting with RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale,” said Satheesan.

“Hosabale was in Thrissur to take part in an RSS camp. It was CM Vijayan who deputed Ajith Kumar at the hotel as he is the interlocutor between the RSS and Vijayan,” claimed LoP Satheesan.

“The way the iconic Thrissur Pooram was disrupted is in the news and the brain behind it is Ajith Kumar who acted on the advice of CM Vijayan. This was purposely done to whip up the Hindu passion and the end beneficiary was the BJP. That is the primary reason why the BJP was able to win the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat. The CPI(M) narrative was the local SP played truant and all know that Ajith Kumar was the brain behind it to please CM Vijayan. Hence, there will be no problem for Ajith Kumar as he is shielded by CM Vijayan,” said Satheesan.

“Before the April 26 Lok Sabha elections all of you would recall the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam and national agencies like the ED were up in arms. There were times when reports surfaced that top leaders might even be arrested. But wish to ask, where is the ED and other agencies now, as they have not been seen after the BJP won the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat,” said Satheesan and added that he wished to hear what CM Vijayan has to say about the role played by Ajith Kumar.

The Kerala government on Monday announced a high-level probe into the allegations raised by ruling LDF legislator P.V. Anvar against some top IPS officers, including law and order ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar.

The ADGP is said to be a close confidant of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. MLA Anvar has also levelled charges against CM Vijayam's political secretary P. Sasi.

