Congress has no political capital left in Bihar: BJP mocks Kanhaiya Kumar’s Padyatra

Patna, March 19 (IANS) Bihar's political landscape has heated up with Congress taking the 'padyatra' route to galvanize public support in the poll-bound state, slated to undergo Assembly elections later this year.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar embarked on the 'Padyatra', demanding jobs and calling for an end to migration under the slogan, "Palayan Roko, Naukri Do" (Stop Migration, Provide Jobs).

BJP mocked the Bihar's Congress leadership over the padyatra, saying that the grand old party has no political capital left in Bihar.

The journey, which started on March 16 from Bihitiharwa Gandhi Ashram, is set to cover several districts of Bihar before culminating in Patna on April 14.

Along with Kanhaiya Kumar, Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Singh and Bihar Congress In-charge Krishna Allavaru are also participating in the march.

During the march, Kanhaiya Kumar took the opportunity to target the state government, criticizing its failure to prevent migration and provide jobs for the youth. Speaking about the purpose of the march, Kumar said,

“This yatra is aimed at stopping the migration from Bihar and ensuring jobs for the unemployed youth. The current government has failed on both fronts." He further added, "While love letters can’t be leaked, exam question papers are being leaked,” in a scathing attack on the government.

When asked about his future political plans, specifically which seat he would contest in the upcoming elections, Kanhaiya Kumar responded, “I will reveal which seat I will contest from after the conclusion of this padyatra.”

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur criticised Congress' stance and leadership, stating, “The party has no political capital left. They are currently revolving around the ‘Kalank Kumar’ issue, who had supported the division of the country. Congress doesn’t have the strength to bring about any change in Bihar; it is just limping along.”

Thakur continued, “Congress is like a dead entity. No matter how much oxygen you provide, it cannot revive. The party in Bihar is already dead and relies on crutches. It has no chance of coming back to power.”

RJD leader and MLA Rakesh Kumar Roshan, sharing his views said, “Kanhaiya Kumar’s padyatra is for the people. We don’t have any objection to it. He is not a new face; he has contested elections before. If Rahul Gandhi has faith in him, and if the results are favourable, it will be better for the Congress and for our alliance.”

Roshan further clarified that the INDI alliance remains strong despite any political movements, saying, “There’s no rift within the alliance. We will fight the next elections under the INDI alliance and remain united.”

