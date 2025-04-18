Congress to go solo in Gujarat bypolls, ditches alliance with AAP

Ahmedabad, April 18 (IANS) The Congress party in Gujarat has announced that it will contest by-elections to the Visavadar and Kadi Assembly seats independently, without partnering with its INDIA bloc ally, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The announcement was made following a key meeting of the Gujarat Congress’ Political Affairs Committee, chaired by the party’s national general secretary and state in-charge, Mukul Wasnik, in Ahmedabad. In addition to the bypoll strategy, discussions were also held on organisational matters, including the appointment of district presidents, which is expected to be finalised by May 31.

Gujarat Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil clarified that the decision was taken unanimously after considering past electoral trends in the state. "Gujarat’s voters have never accepted a third front," he said, recalling historical attempts by leaders such as Shankarsinh Vaghela, Chimanbhai Patel, and others to form alternative alliances -- all of which failed to make significant electoral inroads.

“Even when AAP broke 11 per cent of the votes in the last election, it only ended up damaging Congress, not benefiting the state’s opposition,” Gohil asserted.

The high-level meeting was attended by prominent state leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Amit Chavda, former state president Jagdish Thakor, senior leaders Siddharth Patel and Bharat Singh Solanki, as well as MLAs Jignesh Mevani and Shailesh Parmar.

Gohil further emphasised that the Congress remains the principal opposition in Gujarat and that contesting these bypolls under its own symbol would be a decisive step to reinforce its presence. “This decision is in the interest of the Gujarati people. We will fight and win these seats independently, and I urge voters to support Congress now and again in 2027 to build a strong, alternative government,” he added.

Earlier, the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which made its Gujarat debut in 2022 and secured five seats, further reduced Congress' vote share, particularly in urban areas and among younger voters. Internal factionalism, lack of strong grassroots organisation, and the absence of a charismatic local leadership have added to the party’s woes.

Despite the setbacks, the Congress still holds influence in select rural regions and among traditional support bases like Dalits, tribals, and segments of the OBC community. The party is now focused on rebuilding its cadre and strengthening organisational structures ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.