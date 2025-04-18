Pakistan: Five-year old girl raped and murdered in Karachi

Islamabad, April 18 (IANS) Cases of kidnapping of young girls, who are later brutally killed after being subjected to sexual abuse, have become a major challenge for the authorities in Pakistan, who have repeatedly failed to nab the culprits and bring them to justice.

In a latest distressing incident, a five-year old girl was murdered after being sexually abused and raped in Karachi's Liaqatabad area. The culprits kidnapped the girl, sexually abused her before murdering her and dumping her body in Gujjar Nullah. Police authorities say that a missing report of the girl was filed at the Sachal police station a day earlier.

Sexual violence on the little girl was confirmed by police Surgeon Samia Tariq, who did the postmortem examination. Tariq confirmed signs of sexual abuse, adding that forensic samples had been collected and sent for chemical analysis.

The little girl's father said that when the body of his daughter was found, her hands and feet were tied.

"Timely action to search for my daughter could have saved her life. We demand immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators," he said.

Protesting against the brutal murder, the family of the little girl blocked Abul Hassan Ispahani Road in Karachi. Family claimed that some body parts of the little girl were also missing.

An investigation has been initiated into the case as CCTV footage of Sikander Goth is being reviewed to identify the suspects. Reports suggest that CCTV footage shows a woman leading the child away. However, the claims have not been verified by the police authorities.

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped in the Malir city area of Karachi. The victim's father stated that the incident occurred on April 14 when his daughter was kidnapped at gunpoint. The father revealed that the main culprit named Faizan and three of his accomplices drugged and assaulted his daughter before abandoning her. The ordeal was narrated by the daughter to her father as she returned home later that night.

The increasing cases of sexual violence against young girls have raised serious concerns over the extreme mental condition, perversion and frustration that prevails in the Pakistani society.

Karachi, the economic hub of Pakistan and the provincial capital of Pakistan's Sindh province, is a desired destination for people from all walks of life and ethnicities, who come to the city seeking a better life and work opportunities. The city also rates as one of the world's cheapest cities to live in and has a reputation of being a cosmopolitan city which welcomes everyone.

However, the rate of street crimes, targetted killings, thefts, and sexual violence against young girls has been one of the most worrying concerns and challenges for the provincial government and the authorities.

