South Korea: Acting President thanks police officers for maintaining safety during impeachment trial

Seoul, April 18 (IANS) South Korea's Acting President Han Duck-soo hosted a thank-you luncheon on Friday for police officers involved in maintaining public safety during former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial.

The luncheon at Han's official residence was attended by Lee Ho-young, acting chief of the National Police Agency; Park Hyun-soo, acting chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency; and police officers who were in the field to prevent violent clashes between pro-Yoon and anti-Yoon protesters in the lead-up to the Constitutional Court's impeachment ruling on April 4, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Our police officers performed their duties perfectly at an extremely delicate and important time for our nation," Han was quoted as saying by his office. "I hope you will continue to stay by the people's side and carry out your roles as police officers building a safe Republic of Korea."

Meanwhile, the head of the South Korean Army's 707th Special Mission Group and six other military officers have been placed on compulsory leave of absence over their alleged involvement in the December 3 martial law imposition, the defence ministry said on Friday.

The seven officers include Col Kim Hyun-tae, head of the Army's 707th Special Mission Group; Brig Gen Lee Sang-hyun, commander of the 1st Special Forces Brigade; and Major Gen Park Heon-su, head of the ministry's criminal investigation command, according to the ministry.

All of them have been indicted on charges of involvement in the botched martial law bid. Of them, Park has since been excluded from his duties, while the rest have been dismissed from their posts.

The latest decision retains the affected officers as servicemen, enabling the military to potentially take disciplinary measures in the event they are found guilty in court.

The ministry earlier placed key commanders, including former martial law commander Park An-su, on compulsory leave after they were indicted over their alleged involvement in the failed martial law bid.

