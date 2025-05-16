Congress fading, says Rajasthan Minister after Chidambaram questions INDIA bloc's stability

Jaipur, May 16 (IANS) After former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram questioned India bloc's stability, Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel said Congress was also struggling for its existence.

"Congress is struggling for its existence, and its leaders seem unaware of this reality. Although I haven’t personally heard Chidambaram’s statement, based on what I've been told, he is right," he remarked.

At the same time, Minister Patel praised the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying it is moving forward steadily under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"While the INDIA bloc is facing internal challenges, the NDA is working in the public interest, driven by principles and commitment to development across all regions. The people's support is firmly with us," he said.

"If what I've heard is accurate, then the INDIA bloc is weakening. The future of the Congress-backed INDIA bloc does not look bright. It's heading towards a gradual decline, just like the Congress itself," he said.

Minister Patel further asserted that the Congress is losing ground across the country, stating: "Apart from two states, Congress has no significant presence. Yet, its leaders remain in denial."

On Chidambaram's remarks, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said the Congress party was scarred by successive electoral defeats and such a "confession" by a senior leader only goes to reflect the sombre mood in the party.

Notably, speaking at a recent event, Chidambaram expressed uncertainty about the future of the opposition alliance.

"The future of the INDIA bloc doesn't seem as bright as Mrityunjay Yadav believes. While he thinks the alliance is still intact, I am not so sure. If it does survive, I will be very happy - but the signs suggest it is weakening," the Congress leader said.

Chidambaram's candid admission has fuelled speculation over possible rifts within the INDIA bloc.

