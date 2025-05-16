Emami's Q4 profit falls 41.9 pc QoQ, revenue drops 8.3 pc

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) FMCG major Emami Limited on Friday reported a 41.9 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 162.17 crore on a sequential basis for the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY25, compared to Rs 278.98 crore in previous quarter (Q3).

The company’s revenue dropped 8.3 per cent during the same period -- to Rs 963.05 crore from Rs 1,049.48 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses also rose by approximately 4.62 per cent to Rs 743.61 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 710.79 crore from the previous quarter.

However, Emami posted an 8.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit, which stood at Rs 162.17 crore in Q4, up from Rs 148.90 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company's consolidated revenue also grew 8.1 per cent YoY to Rs 963.05 crore in the last quarter of FY25.

For the full financial year FY25, Emami reported a revenue of Rs 3,809.19 crore, a rise of 6.5 per cent compared to the previous financial year.

Net profit for the full financial year 2024-25 rose 11.5 per cent to Rs 806.46 crore.

Emami's global operations recorded a 6 per cent increase in Q4, with solid performance in SAARC, Southeast Asia, the CIS region, and Africa.

Organised trade channels such as modern trade, e-commerce, and institutional sales contributed significantly, accounting for 27.6 per cent of domestic revenue.

These channels grew 13 per cent YoY, outpacing the overall domestic business.

Harsha V Agarwal, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, said the company’s domestic business grew by 11 per cent in Q4, driven by a 7 per cent increase in volume.

He added that input costs remained under control, and Emami will continue to focus on strengthening its core brands and introducing new premium products.

Mohan Goenka, Vice-Chairman and Whole-Time Director, said the company launched over 25 new products during the year and expects strong growth in FY26, especially in its international and strategic business segments.

The board approved a special dividend of Rs 2 per share, taking the total dividend payout for FY25 to Rs 10 per share, or 54 per cent of the company's profit after tax.

