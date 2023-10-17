Congress ex-MLA arrested in Punjab, sent to jail till Oct 31

Chandigarh, Oct 17 (IANS) Former Congress legislator Kulbir Singh Zira was arrested by the police from his residence in the Zira town in Punjab’s Ferozepur district early Tuesday and sent to a jail till October 31.

He along with his supporters was booked for obstructing a block development programme officer (BDPO) discharging the duty.

Zira had alleged corruption by the BDPO office in getting the grant released to the panchayats. He was staging a sit-in protest against the BDPO for ignoring the interest of the people.

After his arrest Zira was produced before the sub-divisional judicial magistrate at his residence and sent to the Ferozepur jail till October 31.

