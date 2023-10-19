Congress candidate from MP's Tikamgarh questioned by Assam Police in connection with fraud case

Bhopal, Oct 19 (IANS) A four-member of Asaam Police on Thursday arrived at the resistance of Madhya Pradesh Congress leader and November 17 Assembly polls candidate Yadvendra Singh to question him in connection with a fraud case.

The development came five days after the Congress leadership announced Yadavendra Singh a candidate from Tikamgarh seat.

Tikamgarh police said Assam Police had informed about their plan and sought the cooperation. Therefore, before the Assam Police team arrived at Singh's residence, local police personnel were deployed in the area to ensure that there was no disturbance during the operation.

Tikamgarh police said that Asaam Police came to interrogate the Congress leader in connection with a fraud case registered in Assam. The action was taken following a court order.

"We were informed about the development through a letter from a court in Assam via mail asking us to cooperate in an ongoing investigation against Yadvendra Singh," Tikamgarh Kotwali police station in-charge, Anand Raj told the press.

He further informed that the Assam Police team arrived in Tikamgarh on Thursday morning and informed the local police. It questioned the Congress leader and his family for hours.

According to Assam Police official Uttam Dhule, the matter was recently reported and the investigation is still ongoing.

"A case was registered by the CID in Assam in connection with this matter and we were here to question the Congress leader after securing a warrant from the court. The investigation in the case is ongoing. The case was registered under IPC sections 120B, 225, 356, 257, 259, 260, 406, 417, 419, 420, 463, 465, 466, 468, 471, 472, 474 and 506. The case is not very old, it was registered only recently,” Dhule told the press.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.