Congress appoints Gaurav Gogoi as Deputy Leader, Kodikunnil Suresh as Chief Whip in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Congress, on Sunday, wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, informing him about the appointment of Gaurav Gogoi as the party's Deputy Leader in the House.

Alongside Gogoi, eight-time MP from Mavelikara in Kerala, Kodikunnil Suresh has been appointed as the Chief Whip, while Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore and Kishanganj MP Md Jawaid are named as Whips, Congress General Secretary K. C. Venugopal announced in a post on X.

"Hon'ble CPP Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi ji has written to the Hon'ble Lok Sabha Speaker informing him about the appointment of the Deputy Leader, Chief Whip, and two Whips for the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha. Deputy Leader - Shri Gaurav Gogoi, Chief Whip - Shri Kodikunnil, and Whips - Shri Manickam Tagore and Md Jawaid," Venugopal wrote, congratulating the new appointees.

The Congress General Secretary wrote that the party will "champion" the public's concerns in the lower house of the Parliament.

"Guided by LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, the Congress and INDIA parties will energetically champion the people's causes in the Lok Sabha," the Alappuzha MP added.

Last month, Rahul Gandhi was appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha by the Congress party.

