Rajeev Khandelwal: 'Downfall' is a wrong term used for stars and public figures

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actor Rajeev Khandelwal makes no bones about failure being a part of life. However, he strongly opposes the frequent use of the term “downfall” when describing setbacks faced by stars and public figures.

Since his debut as an actor in the show 'Kahiin to Hoga', Rajeev has had his share of hits and misses with his work, which has been as different as chalk and cheese.

The actor said that in the journey of life, there will be successes and failures.

“Failures will be a part of life. Downfall is a very wrong term which is used very frequently for stars, superstars, and public figures,” Rajeev told IANS.

The 48-year-old actor stepped into the world of films in 2008 with the acclaimed movie 'Aamir'. Subsequently, he appeared in films like 'Shaitaan', 'Table No. 21', 'DOA: Death of Amar', 'Salaam Venky', and 'Bloody Daddy', among others.

“Most of the actors will always come down the ladder; doesn't go up all the time. The other side of the ladder takes you back from where you came from. That's the journey of life. There will be failures, but there will be success in anyone and everyone’s life...” he said.

“The moment you start accepting that some projects will work and some will not work, it becomes okay.”

Rajeev is candid about the fact that some of his projects did not work.

“Yeah, many projects of mine have worked and not worked. I am not the maker of that project, I cannot take credit nor can I take the blame for any of my projects because it is always a team effort. The team failed. As long as our intentions were good.” he said.

Rajeev stands his ground, stating that he has always judged projects with intention.

“I will always judge projects where the intentions were not to make a good project but the idea was just to make money. Then there is corruption involved, and that is where…”

"Thankfully, I have not been part of any project where I have been corrupt in my approach. I have been honest in my approach, it does not make me feel bad,” added the actor, who is currently starring in 'Showtime' on Disney+ Hotstar.

