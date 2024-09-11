Congress announces candidates for five J&K Assembly seats

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Congress Central Election Committee on Wednesday selected the following candidates for five Assembly seats in J&K.

The party informed that Mir Iqbal will contest from Baramulla while Nizamuddin Bhat will contest from Bandipora in the Kashmir valley.

From the Jammu division, the Congress has given the mandate to the Bushan Dogra from Suchetgarh (SC); Ashok Bhagat will contest from Akhnoor (SC); and Tara Chand will contest from Chhamb.

Earlier, Congress has also finalised the list of 23 party candidates for J&K Assembly polls.

Congress has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir.

NC will contest from 52 seats while Congress will fight from 31 seats. Besides, there will be a friendly contest in five seats of Nagrota, Bhaderwah, Doda and Banihal in the Jammu division and Sopore in the Valley.

Both parties have left one seat for the CPI M in the Valley and one for the Panthers Party in the Jammu division.

