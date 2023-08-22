Cong will win from Tonk with more votes this time: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Aug 22 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said the Congress is a party of workers rather than leaders, adding the party would win from Tonk in the upcoming Assembly elections by bagging more votes.

"The party workers helped in the formation of the Congress government in the state five years ago with their hard work... and we will again form the Congress government in the upcoming elections," Pilot said while addressing the Congress workers' conference organised in Tonk on Tuesday.

Pilot was given a warm welcome by the workers at many places on his way to Tonk.

Addressing the workers, Pilot said: "With your strength, the party won from Tonk with record votes in the last elections. We have tried to do more work than was possible in the last five years. During this time, many challenges like Covid-19 came to the fore.

Pilot further said that as elections are approaching, "many parties will come to you and will try to mislead you in the name of temple, mosque, caste, religion".

"We do not have to get involved in their words and maintain our brotherhood. That there are many people who spread hatred, but we have to work to open a shop of love and affection," he said.

Pilot also dedicated development work worth Rs 22.25 crore in the district.

