BJP will protest if NEP is scrapped in K’taka, says Bommai

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (IANS) Karnataka former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday warned the Congress government that if the National Education Policy (NEP) is scrapped they will launch a movement in the state against it.

“Will you implement the Sonia Gandhi Education Policy?” he questioned.

Speaking at the education experts meeting organised by the Peoples’ Education Forum against scrapping NEP in Bengaluru, Bommai said that that Congress are claiming that NEP is not a good policy.

“Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has announced scrapping of NEP. Congress dubs NEP as Nagpur Education Policy. Will you implement the SEP which stands for Sonia Gandhi Education Policy? Sonia Gandhi stands for Italy and it is in Europe. They want to implement Europen education i.e. Macaulay Education policy,” he said.

“You have power and can change policy but there will be movement by the people against the move. There is no surprise that this government is opposing NEP. They have gathered few vice chancellors and without discussion decided over the matter. It is a tragedy that VCs have not questioned the decision,” he said.

He said that the education stands for liberated thoughts. The experts have given their opinion but the government is not ready to listen.

“People have stood against tall personalities when they were wrong. If you think after coming to power you can do anything, people will teach you a lesson,” Bommai said.

He said that Congress can oppose BJP but why are they punishing the students.

“There should be uniformity in education. CBSE education is only available to the rich. The present education system does not have accountability,” he said.

