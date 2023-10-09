Cong will be wiped out, BJP will form govt again in Madhya Pradesh: Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi, Oct 09 (IANS) Hours after the Election Commission announced the dates for Assembly elections in five states, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday claimed that the BJP would form the government again in Madhya Pradesh with a clear majority and the Congress would be wiped out in the state.

Tomar also rejected news reports of being miffed with the party. Answering a question about his desire to become the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh if the BJP wins again, Tomar said that he was a BJP worker and believed in the principle that “one should do whatever the party says.”

The BJP leader also made it clear that there was no competition for the post of Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Tomar said that the top leaders of the Congress come during the elections and make false promises, they raise the slogan of caste census with the mentality of dividing the country and people do not trust the party.

Responding to a question about the Congress' criticism of the BJP’s strategy of making Union Ministers and MPs contest Assembly elections, Tomar said that this shows that the Congress is scared.

Claiming a BJP victory in Madhya Pradesh and other states with a clear majority, Tomar also said that the saffron party was fully prepared to contest elections in other states including Madhya Pradesh.

“From the booth level to the top leadership in the party, all preparations are being made for the elections and the party workers are confident that they will get the blessings of the public and the BJP will be successful in forming the government in Madhya Pradesh as well as in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram,” he added.

The BJP has also made Tomar the convenor of the State Election Management Committee for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. As part of its strategy to make Union Ministers and powerful MPs contest the Assembly elections in the state, the party high command has declared Tomar as the candidate from Dimani Assembly seat.

According to the announcement made by the Election Commission on Monday, voting for all 230 Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 17. Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

