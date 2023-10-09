Asleep farmer's throat slit in Odisha village

Bhubaneswar, Oct 9 (IANS) Unknown miscreants have killed a farmer by slitting his throat at Olabir village of Angul district, late Sunday night.

“The deceased, identified as Biswanath Bargia, had gone to guard his sweet potato crop from wildanimals near Olaberivillage under Purunakote police station in Angul district.

The miscreants reportedly slit the throat of Biswanath when he was fast asleep on the machan erected at his farm.

"An injured Biswanath ran towards home by tying a towel around his neck to stop the bleeding. The family members also rushed to the spot hearing the screams of Biswanath who collapsed in front of them. Meanwhile, the culprit managed to escape before the family members reached the crime scene,” said local sources.

Purunakote police reached the spot and started investigation to apprehend the absconding accused. The reason behind the murder is yet to be established.

