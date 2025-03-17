Cong warns demolition of Aurangzeb's grave will erase Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's history

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Amid growing demands for the demolition of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s grave in Maharashtra, Congress leader Bhai Jagtap strongly condemned the move on Monday, claiming it is an attempt to erase the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the legacy of Maharashtra.

Jagtap emphasised that the grave was part of the state’s historical narrative, and the act of destroying it would undermine the rich history of the region.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Jagtap expressed his concerns, saying, "What is the point of uprooting history? Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy is being erased in this manner. This is an ongoing agenda, one that has been pushed by the RSS and other forces for years. They hid the Samadhi of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Raigad for centuries, and it was only Mahatma Phule who exposed it. Now, they are targeting our history again."

"Aurangzeb had conquered much of India. But it was Shivaji Maharaj who dealt him a crushing blow, capturing him and ultimately ensuring his end in Maharashtra. The very fact that Aurangzeb was buried in our land is a testament to our history, and this is something we should respect, not destroy," he told IANS.

Jagtap argued that the destruction of historical landmarks such as Aurangzeb's grave would lead to the erasure of significant aspects of Maharashtra's past.

He pointed out, "This is not just about one grave; it's about erasing a crucial chapter of our shared history, a history of bravery, sacrifice, and struggles. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj wanted to ensure that the betrayal of Afzal Khan was memorialised at Pratapgarh, and he commanded that the body be buried there so the world would remember the betrayal."

Jagtap further reacted to recent comments made by Maharashtra Congress leader Harshvardhan Sapkal, who had likened Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Aurangzeb.

Jagtap clarified, "What Sapkal was saying was not a personal attack. He was referring to the actions of the current government in relation to Aurangzeb’s cruelty. He was drawing a parallel, but he did not name anyone personally."

Jagtap further urged that historical events, no matter how controversial, should be respected and preserved, and not erased for political gain or ideological reasons.

