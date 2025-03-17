First single from Vijay Sethupathi-starrer ‘Ace’ released

Chennai, Mar 17 (IANS) The makers of director Aarumuga Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Ace’, featuring Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead, on Monday released the first single ‘Urugudhu Urugudhu’ from the film.

Thamarai has penned the lyrics for this slow-moving, mellifluous number that has been picturised on Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth. The romantic number has been rendered by Shreya Ghoshal and Kapil Kabilan. Justin Prabhakaran’s lovely composition is a feast to the ears.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth, the film will also feature Yogi Babu, P.S. Avinash, Divya Pillai, Bablu and Rajkumar in pivotal roles.

Karan Bahadur Rawat is handling cinematography for this film, which has music by Justin Prabhakaran. Fenny Oliver is overseeing editing work. A.K. Muthu is the art director. The film, a commercial entertainer, is being produced on a grand scale by Aarumuga Kumar of 7CS Entertainment.

The title teaser of the film, which has been extensively shot in Malaysia, had witnessed tremendous response.

In January this year, the makers of the film released a glimpse video to mark the birthday of actor Vijay Sethupathi, much to the delight of the actor’s fans.

The glimpse video gave away the fact that Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called 'Bold Kannan' in this film. The teaser showed Vijay confidently strolling through an airport in Malaysia, while dressed in traditional Tamil attire. The glimpse also showed that the film will have some high-octane action sequences set in bustling commercial spaces. There is a shot of the actor joyfully dancing in celebration in the glimpse video. These scenes hint at a film packed with entertainment, action, and cultural vibrancy, leaving fans eagerly awaiting for the film’s release.

IANS

Mkr/

