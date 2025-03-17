Hrithik, Farhan & Abhay say " Yes to Zindagi' in the latest 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' reunion

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol came together for another iconic "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" reunion.

The clip opens with Farhan and Abhay sitting in a bar in Abu Dhabi when Abhay says "Shall we call him (Hrithik)?.

As they are talking, a beautiful girl walks in and Farhan starts to work her charm on her. In the backdrop we find Abhay talking to Hrithik.

Later, these two step outside to meet Hrithik, who arrives in style on a boat.

As these three chill on the board, Hrithik successfully manages to scare Farhan, leaving all of them in splits.

Hrithik says, "That's it guys, we will get back to our normal life from tomorrow."

Farhan adds to this saying, "Why did we wait 14 years?"

Abhay suddenly proclaims, "Guys, "I have one more challenge"

To which, Farhan reacts, "No man, we are done"

Compelling these two, Abhay says, "Please hear me out first, We will not wait another 14 years to do this"

Putting their hands on one another, they all are heard saying, "Say yes to life".

"14 years later, and we’re wiping away happy tears!", read the caption of the video.

The latest addition to the popular series left the netizens nostalgic, demanding "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2" yet again.

In the previous clip, Hrithik was seen taking revenge 14 years later on Farhan.

As the three got in the car to drive off to their destination, Farhan picked up his phone and started talking on a call, just then Hrithik took the phone from him and threw it away. This served as sweet revenge for Farhan’s character of Imran for throwing away Arjun’s phone after he took a work call.

In another clip, the "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" co-actors Farhan, Abhay, and Hrithik sat inside a restaurant as they looked at the novel "The Three Musketeers" by Alexandre Dumas. "The Three Musketeers" is also a reference to the characters in the movie.

In the video, Hrithik said in Arjun’s style, “Unbelievable”, while Farhan followed it up with “Outstanding”.

Urging his sister and director, Zoya Akhtar for a sequel, Farhan wrote in the caption, “@zoieakhtar do you see the signs??”.

