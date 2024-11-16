Cong regime ignored tribals' contributions, sacrifice in freedom struggle: Scindia

Agartala, Nov 16 (IANS) Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday that the contributions and sacrifice of tribal leaders in India’s freedom struggle were ignored during the Congress regime.

Addressing a function organised on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’, Scindia said that after Independence, tribals were detached from growth and development and their contribution to the freedom movement was ignored during the Congress regime, which according to him, was busy to highlight their family affairs.

“There was a major change of tribals’ development since 2014 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government came to power,” the Union Minister said, adding that the history of different tribal communities is great and if these are not adequately highlighted, the history of India would remain incomplete.

Since PM Modi came to power, the central government has given due recognition to the tribal leaders by making several tribal leaders Ministers, Governors, and elected public representatives.

Droupadi Murmu became the country's first President from the tribal community, Scindia pointed out and said that the tribal leaders didn't fight only for their community but for the entire country.

Scindia stated that though Congress opposed her election, people extended support to her and she was elected to the top constitutional post.

He said: “Birsa Munda fought against the British regime and laid down his life for Bharat Mata. He is a hero to 140 crore people in India. He fought not only for the tribal community but for the entire country and British colonial rule.”

'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ was celebrated across the country on Friday on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

The DoNER minister highlighted PM Modi’s pro-tribal welfare initiatives including the launching of Rs 24,000 crore PM-JANMAN Yojana to develop 12,000 villages inhabited by the most vulnerable tribal communities of the country.

He further noted that the Eklavya Model Residential Schools increased from 10 to 500, and one lakh houses were constructed for the tribal community under PM Modi's leadership.

He also urged the tribal community to join the journey of development of India from 2014 to 2047 adding that every minister and public representative is working to fulfil PM Modi's dream of a Viksit Bharat and Vishwaguru by 2047.

Scindia said that for the first time, the country's Prime Minister visited the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Ulihatu, and there he resolved to bring a scheme for the development of the tribal community.

He said the tribal population living in remote areas now is getting drinking water through the ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ scheme.

The Government has adopted concerted efforts for tribal children’s education.

Scindia further added that the tribal families are presently getting government benefits through all other central schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Credit Card and PM Awas Yojana etc.

He invoked the contribution of other tribal leaders who were produced in different parts of the country like Kalubai, Rana Punja Bhil who had aided Maharana Pratap during the battle of Haldighati and Rani Durgavati whose 500th birth anniversary would be celebrated soon.

Noting that Rani Durgavati had bravely fought against the Mughals, he underlined that it is the belief of Prime Minister Modi that the journey from Amrit Kaal to Shatabdi Kaal should tread the path to make the country Atmanirbhar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.