10 children die as fire breaks out at hospital in UP's Jhansi

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 16 (IANS) At least 10 children were killed in a fire that broke out at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Friday evening, officials said.

The fire, possibly due to a short circuit, broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi.

According to hospital officials, there were 54 infants admitted to the NICU ward, and several infants trapped have been rescued.

The dousing, as well as rescue efforts, are underway, they said.

"There were 54 babies admitted in the NICU ward. Suddenly a fire broke out inside the Oxygen concentrator, efforts to douse the fire were made but since the room was highly oxygenated, the fire spread quickly. Many babies were rescued. 10 babies have died, and injured babies are undergoing treatment," said Chief Medical Superintendent at Jhansi Medical College, Sachin Mahor.

Doctors and medical staff were seen evacuating patients by breaking the windows of the ward filled with smoke before fire brigade officials reached the spot.

"As per the staff present in the ward, the fire broke out around 10.35 p.m. Thirty-seven children have been safely rescued. The fire broke out in one of the two units of the children's ward possibly due to a short circuit. The children who were in the outer part of the NICU were rescued, along with some of those who were in the interior part. We have formed a committee to probe the cause of the fire. While most of the children were rescued, as per initial information, 10 children were killed in the accident," said Avinash Kumar, District Magistrate of Jhansi.

Six fire engines are present at the spot, he added.

"The fire is now brought under control. Senior officials, including that of the fire brigade, are present at the spot and necessary action is being taken," said Jhansi police.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed the district administration to expedite the relief work.

The Chief Minister has said that an adequate number of fire brigade vehicles have been deployed for the relief and rescue work.

As per the instructions of CM Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Principal Health Secretary in Uttar Pradesh, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, have left for Jhansi.

CM Adityanath has also instructed the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General of Police of Jhansi to submit a report regarding the tragic fire incident within 12 hours.

In a post on X, CM Adityanath also offered condolences to the families of the deceased children.

"The death of children in an accident that occurred in the NICU of the medical college located in Jhansi district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to provide salvation to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," he wrote on X.

"The district administration and concerned officials have been instructed to speed up the relief and rescue operations," CM Adityanath said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also condoled the tragic fire accident leading to the death of 10 infants and said in a post on X: "The death of many newborn babies in the unfortunate fire accident in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (SNCU Ward) of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Jhansi, today is extremely sad and heartbreaking. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to provide peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured."

He further added: "I have instructed the district administration and the concerned officials to conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing. I am myself reaching the accident site."

