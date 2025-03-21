Cong questions MP CM Yadav's absence from House during discussion on home dept

Bhopal, March 21 (IANS) Congress MLAs on Friday raised questions on Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's absence from the House during discussions on the home department of Madhya Pradesh that comes under him.

The Opposition members unanimously objected to the fact that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, who heads the state home department, remained absent during an important discussion in the House on the poor law and order situation in the state.

Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh said that for the last one year, there has been one big incident of crime after another and even police personnel were being killed with impunity.

Jaivardhan Singh said that the Mauganj and Mhow incidents were recent examples of the failure of law and order in Madhya Pradesh.

"Questions arise as to why one big incident is happening every one or two weeks? This means that the situation is not under control. What surprised me today is the fact that when all members were discussing the state's home department, CM Mohan Yadav, who is also the Madhya Pradesh home minister, was not present in the House," Jaivardhan Singh said talking to IANS at the Assembly premises.

Jaivardhan, who is the son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Digvijaya Singh, further said that he would urge Mohan Yadav to hand over the home department to someone else.

"It has been proved that Mohan Yadav can't control the state's law and order situation. It is getting worse day after day. He should hand it over to someone else. Who is stopping him?" Singh added.

Initially, the Opposition MLAs hit out at CM Mohan Yadav after Congress MLA Abhay Mishra (Semaria seat in Rewa district) told the House that his family members were being harassed and implicated on fake charges by the police.

Some other Congress MLAs, including Aajay Singh demanded that police personnel harassing the family members of MLAs should be punished. Singh alleged that the family members of Congress leaders were being harassed by the police on the behest of BJP leaders.

Interestingly, BJP leader and Minister of State for Public Health and Medical Education, Narendra Shivaji Patel, also said that his son was harassed by a cop on a fake charge. The minister even got emotional while relating the incident in the House.

