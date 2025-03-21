Karnataka Bandh on March 22: What's Open and What's Closed

The Karnataka bandh, organized by Kannada Okkuta to protest against the alleged attack on a state-run bus conductor, will be held between 6 am and 6 pm on March 22. While some organizations have decided not to participate in the bandh, others have given only moral support. Here is a rundown of what remains open and is closed:

What Remains Open:

Essential Services

Emergency Services: Pharmacies, hospitals, and ambulance services will continue to function.

Fuel Stations: Fuel stations will continue to function to provide an uninterrupted supply.

Public Eateries: Bars and restaurants are expected to be open, having provided only moral support for the bandh.

Hotel Associations: Malls and multiplexes will also continue to function, having provided only moral support.

Government Offices: Government offices will continue to function, though attendance may be sparse due to transport issues.

Metro Services: The metro will continue to run, media reports say.

Flight and Train Services: Flight and train operations will also continue.

What's Closed:

Public Transport and Educational Institutions

Public Transport: Public transport, such as cabs and autorickshaws, will continue to be off the road since private driver unions and associations are unlikely to operate on the bandh day.

BMTC and KSRTC: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will also be impacted, but there is no confirmation of the same.

Schools: Most schools are going in for a 'wait and watch' and are still unsure if they should conduct classes or not. Some schools have announced a holiday as a precautionary step.

Other Updates:

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has indicated that the state government will not support the bandh and will talk to the pro-Kannada organizations that have announced the bandh. Shivakumar asserted that the bandh will hit students, particularly during the time of SSLC exams.

Also read: Alia Bhatt Reviews Adolescence: Truly Perfect, Every Actor Delivered Their Best