Cong MLA assures of combing operation to trap prowling tiger in K'taka dist

Mysuru, Nov 2 (IANS) A combing operation will soon be launched to trap a tiger prowling in this district of Karnataka, Congress MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan said here on Thursday.

The assurance came after a tiger attacked and injured a farmer in Mahadeva Nagara village near Nanjangud town on Wednesday. His condition is stated to be critical.

While interacting with reporters, the MLA stated that the government will bear the medical expenses of the injured farmer Veerabhadra Bhovi. "I personally handed over the compensation to the family and assured them of all the assistance" he said.

Last year, a person from Odeyanapura who had gone to graze cattle was killed by a tiger. Since then, the forest department officers have not caught the prowling tiger, he said.

"The forest department has not come up with any clarification in this regard as yet. Now, a decision has been taken to use elephants to launch combing operations. Besides, awareness programmes will be organised for the people who live in the fringes of forests. A meeting would be held in this regard on November 5," he stated.

On Wednesday, the feline had attacked a cow and its calf near Mattimara Jenukatte in Mahadeva Nagara village. Veerabhadra Bhovi had injured himself while trying to save the animals as the tiger had attacked him.

The villagers had argued and assaulted the forest department officers who went to assure villagers of action against the tiger.

The movement of the tiger was captured by the villagers.

