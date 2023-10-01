UP Cong leaders file complaint against Archana Gautam for threatening to implicate in false cases

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) A day after Archana Gautam and her father were allegedly heckled outside the Congress headquarters here, the Uttar Pradesh Congress on Saturday said that she was suspended from the primary membership of the party for six years in June this year and a complaint against her has been filed with the Meerut police.

An Uttar Pradesh Congress leader clarified that the state unit's Disciplinary Committee on June 6 this year had suspended Gautam from the primary membership of the party for a period of six years. The party leader said that she was suspended after a show cause notice was served to her for indiscipline on May 31 and she was asked to reply within a week but she did not.

The party leader also said, meanwhile, a complaint against Gautam has also been filed with the Superintendent of Police in Meerut by the local leaders. In the complaint, it has been alleged that she was threatening the party workers of implicating them in false cases and harassing them for demanding money for the vehicles used during assembly polls last year.

The Congress leaders from Meerut, including Avnish Kajla, district chief of Meerut Congress, in their complaint also alleged that Gautam's father too keeps on taking money from the party leaders and threaten of implicating them in false cases. The complaint also read that her father had also demanded for Rs five crore from a party leader. The party leaders in their complaint stated that Gautam filed a case against a party leader in Meerut, whereas the incident had occurred in Chhattisgarh. "The court took strong objection of the issue and stopped the probe and chargesheet in the matter," the complaint read.

It further added that when required, they (party leaders) will submit the list of people whom the father and daughter had threatened or demanded for money.

The complaint letter came to the fore a day after she and her father were allegedly manhandled when they tried to enter the party headquarters here on Friday afternoon.

According to Gautam, she wanted to meet party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and President Mallikarjun Kharge to congratulate them on the passing of the Women’s Bill in Parliament last week.

A viral video of the politician on social media showed her asking for 'help' outside Congress party office.

In the video, Gautam and her father can be seen surrounded by people, who allegedly prevented her from entering the party office, and allegedly misbehaved with her. She was fielded as the Congress candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Hastinapur Assembly seat in the 2022 elections but lost.

