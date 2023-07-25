Cong in Kerala accuses CM of 'haunting, hunting and conspiring' against Oommen Chandy

Thiruvananthapuram, July 25 (IANS) Exactly a week after the demise of Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy, the Kerala unit of the party on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his party of "haunting, hunting and conspiring" against the departed leader especially during his last few years.

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan on Tuesday went hammer and tongs against Vijayan and said it was a concerted attempt to defame Chandy whose popularity was at the peak as a Chief Minister who was always in the midst of people.

“To uphold the dignity of Chandy who was a legislator for 53 years from Puthuppally, we are ready for a political battle at Puthuppally. We do not want any gratis,” said Satheesan.

This harsh statement came a few hours after there was a talk in the air, especially during the memorial meeting held here on Monday evening and attended by Vijayan and practically all the top Kerala political leaders, that as a mark of respect to Chandy, his son should be elected unopposed when the by-election is announced.

Without taking names, Satheesan trained his guns at Vijayan and reminded that time will catch up with those who haunted, hunted and conspired against Chandy, especially in his last few years.

“With the only intention to defame Chandy, Vijayan got a letter from the solar scam accused ( Saritha Nair) and sought a CBI probe. Chandy always had one thing to say that irrespective of whoever does the probe, the truth will come out and finally it did and even the CBI gave him a clean chit.

"Before that, even after more than half a dozen Kerala Police officials probed this, there was nothing against Chandy, but Vijayan thought through a CBI probe, Chandy would come under permanent duress, but nothing happened as he has never done anything wrong ,” said Satheesan.

Taking a dig at the veteran CPI(M) leader and ruling LDF convener E.P.Jayarajan. Satheesan said the Congress was the least keen to rake up this issue, but it was because Jayarajan raised the issue by saying they have never done anything to defame Chandy.

“Jayarajan raised this because he knew we would latch on to it and take on Vijayan, which he badly wanted,” added Satheesan, adding that time will catch up with all those who have done this to Chandy.

