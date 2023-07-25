Neha Kakkar, hubby Rohanpreet's 'Dil Bechara' blends trap genre with Punjabi feel

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Playback singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh have collaborated for the newly released song 'Dil Bechara’.

The love song is a depiction of the emotions and yearning shared by lovers and promises to take the audience on an emotional rollercoaster. In addition to lending her voice to the song, Neha has also composed the music along with Rohanpreet Singh, who helped Neha compose some portions of the song.

The music video of the song has been directed by Crevixa, and it beautifully captures the intense chemistry between Neha and Rohanpreet. Sonically, the song makes use of the trap genre and has Punjabi lyrics blended with complex hi-hat patterns, tuned kick drums with a long decay and treated voice of Rohanpreet, who renders his vocal with a classic Punjabi twang.

Speaking about her experience of working on the song, Neha said: " 'Dil Bechara' is very close to my heart, as it gave me the opportunity to explore a new side to me as an artist. I'm thrilled to share this emotional journey of love with our listeners and I'm sure everyone is going to love it."

Rohanpreet shared, " 'Dil Bechara' is not just a song, it's an expression of love, longing, and everything that makes a relationship special. Co-composing this beautiful song with Neha has been an incredible experience, and I hope our listeners feel the same love and emotions that we poured into it."

Director Crevixa said that the chemistry between Neha and Rohanpreet is magical, and it brought a natural charm to the screen.

"They really brought raw and authentic portrayals to their characters which has made the music video look incredible," he said.

'Dil Bechara' is composed, penned and sung by Neha and Rohanpreet.

The music video of the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

