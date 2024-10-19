Confiscate passports of all involved in MUDA case: K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, Oct 19 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP on Saturday demanded the confiscation of passports of all involved in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, R. Ashoka, said: "The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating a multi-crore scam that took place in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). ED officials have visited the MUDA office and the Taluk office in Mysuru, scrutinising documents and interrogating the concerned officials."

"As the ED investigation intensifies, the case has reached another critical stage. Given that individuals in the highest positions of power, their family members, and senior officials are implicated, the case was both serious and sensitive," he said.

"In light of this, for the sake of an impartial and transparent investigation, I appeal to the Director of the ED and DGP Karnataka to immediately confiscate the passports of all officials, accused persons, and potential witnesses," the BJP leader demanded.

The ED sleuths continued raids at the MUDA office in connection with the land scam.

Karnataka Lokayukta and ED are investigating the scam and the petitioner Snehamayi Krishna has already approached the High Court seeking a CBI probe.

The petitioner said the Congress government has appointed Lokayukta officers and they won't "dare" to take action against the CM and his family.

The ED officers conducted searches and inspections in the MUDA till 11 p.m. on Friday and grilled Commissioner Raghunandan and other senior officers about the original documents relating to the land ownership and allotment to CM Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathy.

The sources further said that the ED will raid CM Siddaramaiah's residence and question him and his wife Parvathy, the first and second accused in the MUDA case.

Welcoming the raids, complainant Snehamayi Krishna said once the ED gets hold of the documents, the charges against the accused will come out in the open.

