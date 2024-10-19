Lyon motivated to 'promote' spin bowling after Warne's death

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Australia spinner Nathan Lyon feels that he has the responsibility to 'promote' spin bowling in the country, the heritage that was revived by legend Shane Warne in the Down Under.

The 36-year-old is determined to keep going, aiming to continue playing until close to his 40th birthday and potentially featuring in the 2027 Ashes series in England. Lyon mentioned that he hasn’t given much thought to the legacy he'll leave for future spinners or who might succeed him in the Test team when his career eventually concludes.

After Warne's sudden death in 2022, Lyon believes that he has to keep the art alive in the country. He is the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Tests, with a tally of 530 scalps in 129 matches. Lyon is 33 dismissals short of Glenn McGrath to take the second spot behind Warne's massive tally of 708 wickets.

"I do see the responsibility of flying the flag for the spinners around the country, there is no hiding behind that. Especially with the passing of Warnie, I feel like there is a big role for me to ensure that spin stays cool," ESPNcricinfo quoted Lyon as saying.

"I am not cool in any way, but if I can try and promote spin bowling and promote how great it is to be a spin bowler ... it's pretty cool."

Lyon's durability has been crucial to Australia's recent success, having played 100 consecutive Tests before a calf injury sidelined him during last year's Ashes. He credited his father for making him recognise his responsibility to carry forward spin bowling following Warne's demise.

"Just having that conversation and understanding we're role models in so many different ways to so many different people around the world," he said. "And if we can do our little bit to hopefully make people better cricketers or people, we're doing our job."

Lyon is set to face off against Victoria's Todd Murphy in the Sheffield Shield, with Matthew Kuhnemann also a contender to partner him in Sri Lanka. Lyon has also expressed his admiration for leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha, having played alongside him for NSW last week and observing how Sangha outsmarted Travis Head.

"What he can offer for New South Wales and Australia going forward is going to be nothing but amazing. I am a big fan of the way he goes about it, he is a class legspinner, he is very confident on his skill set. He's going to be a superstar of the game. I try and help him get better, and he helps me get better as well," he said.

After taking eight wickets in the opening Shield game, Lyon confirmed that he will play against Queensland in Sydney before the gruelling five-Test home series against India starting on November 22 in Perth.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.