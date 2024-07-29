Commitment for global good extends beyond Quad: EAM Jaishankar (Ld)

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, in his opening statement at the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Tokyo on Monday, stressed the need for trusted partnerships between countries to ensure stability.

"It's very good to meet again here in Tokyo. Our last Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting was 10 months ago in New York. In that period, we have met each other bilaterally or on the sidelines of other events. Our systems, however, led by our Sherpas, have been continuously interacting. So there is much today to talk about, to agree on, and to plan ahead," he said.

"We, the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan, and the Secretary of State of the US gathered in Tokyo today and reaffirm our commitment, common principles, and capacities to preserve and strengthen the international order for the global good. We discussed and deliberated on these shared challenges, and presented our respective visions for stability and prosperity together with other countries in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, and our plans for the Quad to provide tangible benefits for the region," the Foreign Ministers of the Quad said in a joint statement.

EAM Jaishankar said that the Quad's commitment to global good extends beyond this region.

"The commitment to doing global good that we have all undertaken has a resonance far beyond this region. It is therefore essential that our political understanding strengthens, our economic partnerships grow, our technology collaborations expand, and our people-to-people comfort intensifies. Our meeting should send a clear message that the Quad is here to stay, here to do, and here to grow," he added.

Jaishankar said that these are difficult times and ensuring economic growth is challenging.

The EAM added that the Quad's collective efforts will ensure security against man-made or natural disruptions.

"These are not easy times. A major challenge is to ensure global economic growth while also de-risking it. Supply chains are a particular focus for resilience, just as we push for trusted and transparent digital partnerships. The march of technology has also acquired extraordinary proportions, holding possibilities of the very manner in which we live, think and act. In a sense, we are amid a re-globalisation," he said.

"At the same time, it is only our collective endeavours that can prove the international system against disruptions, man-made or natural. But we have significant additional responsibilities as well as political democracies, pluralistic societies, and market economies. There is the key question of upholding a rules-based order. It is only our collaboration that can ensure that the Indo-Pacific remains free, open, stable, secure and prosperous," he added.

The Quad, a diplomatic partnership between the four nations, is committed to supporting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. This meeting will discuss regional and international issues, and guide future collaboration to achieve the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region by addressing contemporary priorities of the region through the delivery of public goods.

EAM Jaishankar, on Monday morning, met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong right before the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting and spoke about intensifying the bilateral ties between the two nations.

EAM Jaishankar said that he and Wong also discussed deepening practical cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region.

In a post on X, he said: "A great start this morning meeting Australian FM @SenatorWong in Tokyo. Spoke about further steps to intensify our bilateral ties including in security, trade, and education. Also discussed deepening our practical cooperation across the Indo-Pacific. Look forward to continuing this at the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting shortly."

Earlier on Sunday, Jaishankar held a meeting with his US counterpart Antony Blinken in Tokyo and expressed commitment to promoting a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed upcoming opportunities to strengthen collaboration between India and the US on shared priorities, according to the statement released by the US State Department.

The US State Department said: "Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with India's EAM Jaishankar on Sunday in Tokyo. Secretary Blinken and EAM Jaishankar affirmed the United States and India's commitment to promoting a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region."

"The Secretary and the External Affairs Minister discussed upcoming opportunities to deepen US-India collaboration on shared priorities. Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of realising a just and enduring peace for Ukraine consistent with the UN Charter," it added.

EAM Jaishankar said that he and Blinken held talks on regional and global issues.

India is hosting the next Quad Leaders' Summit later this year.

