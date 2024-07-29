Sanjay Dutt unveils first look as Dhak Deva from 'KD-The Devil' on his 65th b'day

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) On his 65th birthday, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt delighted his fans by unveiling the first look of his character, Dhak Deva, from the upcoming film 'KD - The Devil', which also stars Dhruv Sarja.

Sanjay took to Instagram and shared the first look of his character.

In the image, the actor is seen wearing a denim jacket paired with a black wraparound garment.

To make the look more intriguing, Sanjay is wearing a police officer’s belt around his neck, a cap, and shoes.

What makes the poster really interesting is that the actor is seen with long hair, a 'teeka', and sunglasses.

Describing the character and the poster, Sanjay captioned: “The Lord of Devil’s democracy, Dhak Deva, steps into #KD vintage battlefield, bringing a storm of intensity.”

Speaking about his role in 'KD - The Devil', Sanjay expressed his excitement about being part of the period drama directed by Prem.

“I loved the way Prem Sir had envisioned the world that the film is set in. It’s a period actioner and a pan-India film. I thoroughly enjoyed being part of a team which had some of the best minds in the industry collaborating for this project,” he said in a statement.

Director Prem praised Sanjay and said he feels blessed to have the actor in the film.

"Who doesn't know the mammothness of Sanjay Dutt in the film industry? He comes with so many impactful roles. His Munnabhai is still celebrated so much, I feel very thankful and blessed that he agreed to do this film, and it was a pleasure working with him," Prem said.

In addition to Sanjay Dutt, 'KD - The Devil' stars Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, V Ravichandran, and Dhruva Sarja in key roles.

KD - The Devil', based on true events from 1970s Bengaluru, is presented by KVN Productions.

Directed by Prem, the pan-India multilingual film is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.