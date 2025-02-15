CMs of Telugu states pay tributes to Sevalal Maharaj

Hyderabad, Feb 15 (IANS) Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Saturday paid rich tributes to social reformer and spiritual leader of Banjara tribal community Sant Sevalal Maharaj on his birth anniversary.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who is on a visit to New Delhi, offered floral tributes to the portrait of Sevalal Maharaj. He stated that Sevalal Maharaj emerged as a spiritual guide to the Banjara community.

The Telangana government on Saturday granted special casual leave for government employees belonging to the Banjara community on the occasion of Sevalal Maharaj’s birth anniversary. The government issued orders in this regard.

A holiday was also declared for educational institutions in Nirmal district, which has a sizeable population of Banjara community.

As per the order issued by Nirmal Collector Abhilasha Abhinav, March 8 will be a working day for schools and colleges in lieu of the holiday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka paid tributes to Sevalal at a function held at Banjara Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also paid tributes to Sevalal Maharaj on his birth anniversary. At an event held in Amaravati, he garlanded the portrait of Sevalal Maharaj.

Chandrababu Naidu described Sevalal as a great person who rendered invaluable services to Banjaras. The Chief Minister stated that Sevalal strived hard to eradicate superstitions and social evils. He used to say that one should work without expecting rewards, Naidu said.

The Chief Minister asserted that Sevalal followed the principle of non-violence even before Mahatma Gandhi followed it. He assured that the government is committed to removing backwardness among tribals.

Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology Nara Lokesh also offered floral tributes to the portrait of Sevalal. He said that the path shown by the tribal deity Sevalal Maharaj is exemplary.

“He awakened people through sermons, songs and writings. He laid the foundations for the principle of non-violence to show the power of the Banjara community to the world. Shri Sevalal Maharaj is a spiritual leader that the country can be proud of. I pay my respects to that great man on his birth anniversary,” Lokesh posted on X.

