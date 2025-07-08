CM Yogi vows punishment for conversion racket mastermind, says his activities anti-national

Lucknow, July 8 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday called for stern and exemplary action against Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, the alleged mastermind of a religious conversion racket and said that his abominable act is not just anti-social but also anti-national.

CM Yogi, taking to social media on Tuesday, said that his government will not tolerate any laxity in matters of law and order, and the properties of the accused and all criminals associated with the religious conversion gang will be confiscated, and strict legal action will be taken against them.

The Chief Minister added that his government is fully committed to the dignity and safety of sisters and daughters and there is no place for those who disrupt peace, harmony, and the safety of women.

“They will be punished in accordance with the law in a manner that serves as an example for society,” the CM further stated.

Notably, the revelation of a religious conversion racket, allegedly operated by Chhangur Baba and his gang, including his wife, sent shockwaves in the state, with many expressing surprise, shock and anger over the brazen bid to convert Hindu girls to Islam.

Jamaluddin and his aide Neetu alias Nasreen -- both residents of Madhpur in Balrampur district -- were arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police. A non-bailable warrant was issued by a court against Jamaluddin, while the police declared a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for his arrest.

Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba is accused of targeting girls from several communities and even maintaining a 'rate list' for conversions. The shocking revelations also sparked widespread outrage.

According to FIRs lodged in various districts, he and his wife lured more than 40 girls, from Hinduism and other non-Muslim communities, to convert to Islam and also promised them money and other gratifications for giving up their faith and adopting Islam.

