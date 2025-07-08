Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko, Vincy Aloshious reconcile after misbehaviour row

Kochi, July 8 (IANS) The row between Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko and Vincy Aloshious -- which began earlier this year when Aloshious accused Chacko of misbehavior -- appears to have been resolved. Both actors appeared together on Tuesday to promote their latest film, Soothravakyam.

Chacko, addressing the controversy, expressed regret over the incident.

“I apologise for whatever happened. It was never intentional. What I said was meant in jest, and I didn’t mean any harm,” he said.

Aloshious, seated beside him, said she had reacted strongly because the behaviour came from someone she admired.

“I was deeply hurt at the time, and I regret that my reaction caused pain to his family. The matter is now over and settled,” she said.

The controversy began in April when Aloshious, without naming anyone, said she had been mistreated on a film set by a co-actor who also appeared to spit a white powdery substance. She filed a complaint with the Kerala Film Chamber on the condition that the actor’s identity would remain confidential.

However, the Chamber’s general secretary, Saji Nandiyattu, disclosed Chacko’s name to the media and assured action would be taken. In response, Aloshious publicly criticised the breach of trust and announced she would no longer cooperate with the Chamber.

Later, she said she was not interested in pursuing the matter further. Her father also informed authorities that the family considered it an internal issue within the film industry and did not wish to escalate the matter.

Notably, the families of Chacko and Aloshious have known each other for some time, and the episode caused considerable distress to both sides.

Adding to the personal toll, Chacko recently lost his father in a car accident while the family was en route to Bengaluru. Chacko himself suffered a broken arm in the crash and had to undergo surgery.

