CM Yogi to visit Maha Kumbh, review security arrangements

Prayagraj, Feb 4 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit Prayagraj on Tuesday to participate in various programmes and review security arrangements for the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

During his visit, the Chief Minister will offer prayers at Sangam Nose, Akshayvat, and Hanuman Temple.

His visit coincides with the expected arrival of Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in the city on Tuesday.

CM Yogi will be present to welcome him and oversee his participation in the grand religious gathering.

The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has already witnessed around 35 crore devotees taking a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam. On the occasion of Basant Panchami, massive crowds gathered for the Amrit Snan, with lakhs of devotees travelling from across the country.

Despite a recent stampede incident that left 30 dead and over 60 hurt, the enthusiasm among pilgrims has remained undeterred. In response to the incident, security measures have been intensified, and CM Yogi is personally monitoring the arrangements.

The increased vigilance was evident during the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan, where thousands of devotees took a peaceful and organised holy dip at the Sangam Nose.

The Chief Minister had also conducted a high-level review meeting from his official residence to ensure smooth arrangements. With another large turnout expected today, he will again be in Prayagraj to assess the situation on the ground.

According to the Media Centre of Mahakumbh 2025, CM Yogi's schedule in Prayagraj includes multiple engagements. He will arrive at 10:10 AM and proceed to perform rituals at key religious sites.

He will also visit the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre in Sector 3 and inspect the Triveni Complex before concluding his tour. The Chief Minister is scheduled to depart for Lucknow at 3:15 PM.

Meanwhile, King Wangchuk is also likely to take a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh. CM Yogi will be present to receive him and oversee the arrangements for his visit.

With heightened security and lakhs of devotees expected to arrive, authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a smooth and safe experience for all attendees.

