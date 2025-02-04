World Cancer Day: Early detection can save lives

February 4th marks World Cancer Day, a global event aimed at raising awareness about cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment. This year's theme, "United by Unique," emphasizes the importance of personalized care and support for cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers.

Cancer is still the leading cause of death globally, with about 10 million deaths reported in the year 2022. The five leading cancers reported are lung, breast, colorectal, prostate, and stomach cancer. These dire statistics point to the need for advancing preventive and early detection interventions.

Prevention Interventions

The WHO has published guidelines aimed at reducing incidence through prevention. Some of the key strategies include:

Avoid smoking and the use of tobacco products

Decrease alcohol consumption

A healthy diet with a high intake of fruits and vegetables

Regular physical activity

Cancer-causing virus vaccination, including HPV

Early Detection Measures

Early detection plays a key role in the increased survival rates of cancer patients. The WHO calls for available screening programs that identify cancers early in their course when they are more treatable. The best early detection measures include:

Routine screening of the target populations

Community mobilization and education on early detection

Training health workers to identify early warning signs and manifestations of cancers

Treatment interventions

After the establishment of this diagnosis, effective treatment intervention for the patients is very critical in determining their eventual outcomes. The WHO recommends that there be a multi-disciplinary therapy approach:

Surgery

Chemotherapy

Radiotherapy

Palliative care

Palliative care is not ancillary to cancer treatment but forms part of the latter's main management, which involves:

Pain relief

Psycho-social services

Physical activities for daily living

World Cancer Day 2025 calls for cooperation at all levels in the individual, the organization, and the government to effectively fight the global cancer burden. By providing a personalized approach to cancer treatment, every patient with cancer can be supported and cared for.

