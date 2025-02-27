CM Yogi honours sanitation workers for their role in Maha Kumbh's success

Prayagraj, Feb 27 (IANS) As the Maha Kumbh 2025 came to a close, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Prayagraj to honour the unsung heroes who played a crucial role in the success of the grand event—sanitation workers.

These dedicated individuals were celebrated for their tireless contributions to maintain cleanliness during the 45-day religious gathering, which saw a record footfall of over 66 crore devotees.

In recognition of their hard work, CM Yogi announced a generous reward: each sanitation worker would receive a bonus of Rs 10,000 along with a monthly salary of Rs 16,000. A total of 15,000 sanitation workers were deployed throughout the Kumbh Mela, ensuring the cleanliness and smooth operation of the event. Their efforts were essential in keeping the sprawling event site pristine amid the massive influx of pilgrims.

The sanitation workers were deeply moved by the honour bestowed upon them.

Speaking to IANS, Mahesh, one of the workers, expressed his gratitude, saying, "I feel extremely honoured by CM Yogi. I am thankful for this recognition."

Another worker shared similar sentiments, "It feels wonderful to be recognised by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. I also want to thank Prime Minister Modi for believing in us."

Others echoed the same sense of pride. "I am truly grateful for this honour. To be chosen among so many is a special feeling," said one worker.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi had led a cleanliness drive at Prayagraj's Arail Ghat, participating alongside sanitation workers and ministers in a Shramdaan (manual labour) effort. This move further highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring the cleanliness of the event.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held in Prayagraj from January to February 2025, concluded with record-breaking attendance, with over 66 crore visitors. The event brought together people from all corners of India to bathe at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government, the local residents, and the Centre, commending the seamless organisation that allowed such a massive event to unfold successfully.

