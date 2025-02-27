India clinch Men’s Bilateral T20 Series for the Blind after Bangladesh secure consolation win

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (IANS) The Men’s Bilateral T20 Cricket Series for the Blind 2025 concluded on Thursday with an intense final match between India and Bangladesh at D5 Sports, Manipal University Campus, Yelahanka. While India had already secured the series with a commanding 4-0 lead, Bangladesh fought back in the last match to register a hard-earned 11-run victory.

Winning the toss, India opted to field first. Bangladesh put up an impressive performance, scoring 177/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Arif led the charge with a stellar 70-run knock, ably supported by B3 Salman (32) and B2 Md. Ashiqur Rahman (25). Arif’s outstanding performance with both bat and ball earned him the Player of the Match title.

Chasing 178 for victory, India put up a strong fight but fell short, managing 166/6 in their 20 overs. Prakash Jayaramaiah B3 was the top scorer with 70 runs, while Gambheer Singh Chauhan contributed 19 runs. Despite their valiant efforts, Bangladesh’s disciplined bowling attack, led by Arif and B1 Md Abid Hasan Rabbi, ensured they defended their total successfully.

With this result, India emerged as the overall series winner with a 4-1 victory. The thrilling five-match series showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship from both teams, emphasising the growing prominence of blind cricket on the international stage.

The closing ceremony witnessed dignitaries, sponsors, and cricketing officials celebrating the spirit of the game and the players’ remarkable performances. Distinguished guests included Manjunath Babu, Deputy Commissioner of Police; Dr Raghavendra Prabhu, Deputy Registrar, MAHE; Narayana Swamy, Retired ACP; Dr Mahantesh G.K., Chairman – CABI and Founder Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled; and Chandrashekhar KN, Treasurer, World Blind Cricket Council.

Additionally, the Player of the Series awards were presented along with cash prizes to: B1 Category – Praveen Sharma (India), B2 Category – Arif (Bangladesh) and B3 Category – Durga Rao (India).

