CM Stalin playing politics over language policy, alleges BJP’s Amit Malviya

Chennai, March 13 (IANS) BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya has accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of playing politics over the three-language formula under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Malviya claimed that despite the DMK government's public opposition to the policy, Tamil Nadu ministers had urged the Centre to release funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, which is linked to the implementation of educational reforms.

"On July 23, 2024, in New Delhi, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, along with DMK Parliamentary Group Leader and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi and other Tamil Nadu Parliamentarians, met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They urged him to promptly release the pending funds for Tamil Nadu under the ‘Samagra Shiksha’ scheme, emphasizing the importance of these funds for the educational welfare of students. Is this true or not?" Malviya posted on X on Thursday attaching the picture of the meeting.

He further demanded that Chief Minister Stalin clarify his stance on the issue and accused the DMK of spreading misinformation. "CM Stalin must explain the politicking around the NEP and the three-language policy, which allows for any Indian language -- such as Kannada, Telugu, or Malayalam -- and does not mandate Hindi. Is this opposition driven by the fear of losing in 2026?" he asked.

Adding to the criticism, Tamil Nadu BJP leader C.R. Kesavan also took to X, questioning the DMK's perceived inconsistency.

"Why did the DMK government accept, and why did CM Stalin personally receive, the centenary commemorative coin of M. Karunanidhi with our national currency symbol from Union Defence Minister in August 2024? DMK’s irrational drama, while absurd, exposes their anti-federal mindset!"

The exchange of barbs comes amid a heated war of words between the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and the BJP-led Central government over the NEP.

The policy, introduced in 2020, aims to overhaul the country’s education system and includes a recommendation for a three-language model. While the policy does not mandate any particular language, it suggests that at least two of the three languages should be "native to India."

Chief Minister Stalin has been a vocal critic of the NEP, particularly the three-language formula. He has argued that it is an attempt by the Centre to impose Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states, a claim the Union government has repeatedly denied.

Stalin has cited multiple reasons for rejecting the policy, including concerns over federal over-reach and the potential dilution of Tamil language and culture.

