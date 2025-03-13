BRS MLA’s remarks about Speaker sparks furore in Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad, March 13 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and former minister Jagdish Reddy’s remarks about Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar sparked a furore in the house on Thursday with the ruling Congress insisting that he should apologise for insulting the Dalit leader.

The House witnessed sharp exchanges between the members of the ruling and the main opposition party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over the issue.

The BRS maintained that Jagdish Reddy said nothing wrong and turned down the demand for an apology.

Amid the pandemonium over the issue, the Speaker adjourned the House.

The trouble began when Jagdish Reddy made the remarks during a discussion on the motion of thanks for the Governor’s address. The former minister stated that the House belongs to all and that all members have equal rights. "You are sitting as the Speaker on behalf of all of us. This is not your personal house," said the BRS MLA, evoking strong protests from the treasury benches.

The Speaker also found fault with Jagdish Reddy’s remarks and said he spoke against the traditions of the house.

The Congress MLAs also claimed that Jagdish Reddy addressed the Speaker in singular. Terming the remarks as insulting, Minister for Legislative Affairs D. Sridhar Babu said the BRS member should take back all his words and should apologise to the Speaker.

BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao defended Jagdish Reddy and claimed that he spoke nothing wrong. "There is nothing wrong in saying that all members have equal rights," he said.

Congress member Adluri Lakshman demanded that Jagdish Reddy be suspended from the House for addressing the Speaker in singular. He said the BRS leader should apologise to the entire Dalit community.

Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy condemned the remarks made by Jagdish Reddy. He said speaking insulting words about the Speaker was not acceptable.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Seethakka said that since the Speaker is a Dalit, the BRS member insulted him. She remarked that the arrogance of BRS leaders has still not gone.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BRS MLAs met the Speaker in his chambers and demanded that the video of Jagdish Reddy’s speech be played in the presence of floor leaders of all the parties.

