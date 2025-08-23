CM Stalin condoles death of CPI leader Sudhakar Reddy

Chennai, Aug 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, former General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

He also mourned the loss of P.S. Ravindran, director of the renowned Vajiram and Ravi IAS Academy in New Delhi.

In his condolence message, CM Stalin said he was deeply saddened by the passing of “Comrade Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy,” remembering him as a lifelong crusader for the rights of workers, farmers, and the marginalised.

“From his early days as a student leader to his service in Parliament and later as CPI’s national leader, Thiru. Sudhakar Reddy devoted his life to the struggles of the oppressed. His life was an unwavering testament to social justice,” CM Stalin said in a social media post.

The Chief Minister recalled his personal interactions with the veteran Communist leader, noting that he had witnessed Reddy’s warmth, clarity of thought, and commitment to ideology during several visits to Tamil Nadu.

CM Stalin pointed out that Reddy had played a role in alliance discussions and had also attended the memorial event of former Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi, popularly known as Kalaignar.

“His life will continue to inspire the fight for justice and dignity. My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and comrades,” CM Stalin added.

In a separate statement, CM Stalin also condoled the death of P.S. Ravindran, who was regarded as a guiding force for thousands of civil service aspirants.

Praising Ravindran’s contributions, the Chief Minister said the educator had dedicated more than four decades to teaching and mentoring future bureaucrats.

“His commitment to shaping generations of civil service aspirants was unparalleled. His students have gone on to play vital roles in the administration and development of the country. His passing is not only a personal loss to his students but also a setback for the academic community and the nation at large,” CM Stalin said.

He added that Ravindran had transformed the lives of countless young people with his compassion, discipline, and knowledge.

“His death is a great loss to the youth of India, who found in him both a mentor and a source of inspiration,” CM Stalin said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.