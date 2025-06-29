CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP chief hail 'Mann Ki Baat' for popularising social heroes

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the voice of the people through his radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' and introducing social heroes to countrymen.

After listening to the 123rd episode of PM Modi's radio show, Sachdeva said, "The Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat address is truly the voice of the people. He provides comprehensive information on various topics, introduces new subjects, and highlights matters that often don't reach the common public..."

Sachdeva listened to the episode at Hauz Khas market along with BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda and MLA Satish Upadhyay.

The Delhi BJP chief said, "Today, PM Modi mentioned International Yoga Day, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, football's popularity in Bodoland and Pune's green warrior Ramesh Kharmale."

"I wish every citizen listens to 'Mann Ki Baat' and aligns with his family members," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Gupta also issued a message on the social media handle of the Chief Minister's Office and posted a message related to the radio show, which read: "Across India, individuals and communities are becoming catalysts of change. Their unwavering commitment to conservation is not only protecting nature but also safeguarding the future for generations to come. #MannKiBaat."

Another BJP leader and former MP, Ramesh Bidhuri, said the BJP follows the ideology of nation-building, and PM Modi is working on this mission.

"Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee also followed this ideology and launched schemes for linking rivers, roads and building AIIMS. In the past 10 years, Congress failed to achieve anything. Now, PM Modi is working hard to fulfil the aspirations of 140 crore citizens and delivering to them what they deserve," Bidhuri said.

The radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' highlights heroes who undertake good work, he said.

"People working for public welfare and social good, get mentioned in the programme – be it water or environment conservation, work for the disabled or the youth," Bidhuri said.

He said that PM Modi's show shares information about social performers, living in remote areas, so that it inspires others to emulate them and serve the country and society.

