CM Prem Singh Tamang inspects State Library construction, says symbol of 'aatmanirbharta' in Sikkim

Gangtok, Aug 25 (IANS) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday inspected the progress of the upcoming Sikkim State Library being constructed near the MLA Hostel in Gangtok, and directed officials to speed up the work to ensure its timely completion.

The ambitious project, conceptualised as a state-of-the-art knowledge and cultural hub, will house multiple modern facilities, including an Art Gallery, a Digital Library, a Physical Library, an Aatmanirbhar Research Centre, and the Institute of Transforming Sikkim.

Officials from the Buildings and Housing Department briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of construction and the timeline for completion.

Speaking during the inspection, Tamang said the library complex, once completed, would significantly contribute to the intellectual, educational, and cultural growth of Sikkim.

“It will offer valuable resources and opportunities for students, researchers, and the wider community. This facility is designed to become a space that fosters innovation, critical thinking, and cultural expression,” he said.

The Chief Minister also underlined the importance of aligning the project with Sikkim’s larger vision of self-reliance and sustainable development.

“The State Library project will be a major step forward in achieving knowledge, innovation, and Aatmanirbharta in Sikkim,” he added, expressing confidence that it would inspire future generations.

Officials highlighted that the project is part of the government’s broader initiative to enhance public infrastructure that directly benefits citizens, particularly in the fields of education and cultural preservation.

The facility, they said, is being designed with both traditional and digital resources to make it accessible for all age groups.

Tamang further instructed the departments concerned to ensure quality standards are maintained while expediting the work.

He stressed that the project must be delivered on schedule so that it can be dedicated to the people of Sikkim at the earliest.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) noted that the Sikkim State Library is envisioned not just as a repository of books but as a vibrant centre for learning, research, and community engagement.

